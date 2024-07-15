Massachusetts' Littlest Garbage Man Makes His Rounds In Ashland Thanks To Make-a-wish

He even dressed up as a garbage man for Halloween one year.

So, it was a no-brainer when the Make-A-Wish foundation offered him the chance to make a wish that he would don the high-vis vest and hard hat and climb aboard a WM truck to put in a hard day's work. They even gave him a time card to punch in and out.

Alan was in good hands. He road with truck driver Richard Birch of the town of Thompson in Windham County, Connecticut, as they worked a special route along Carriage House Path made for the 4-year-old. Ashland police officers and firefighters escorted the truck.

"There’s trash cans everywhere!” Alan squealed as he looked out from the cab.

Alan earned his wish because he suffers from cystic fibrosis. He spent his early childhood in an NICU because of severe digestive problems and has undergone numerous surgeries since.

Alan's brother Theo, 7, tagged along on Alan's Make-A-Wish day. Theo, who also suffers from cystic fibrosis, has his own wish day coming soon.

The boys' parents Lola and Luke said having a day where they could have fun and not worry about their conditions meant more than they could express.

“Coming around the corner to see how many people were here, that moment will definitely stick in my mind,” Lola said. “This has been amazing, just to take a day to not think about anything else and just celebrate Alan. It’s been tough, our medical journey, and what Alan and Theo deal with having cystic fibrosis. We want to thank the Make-A-Wish team, the WM team, and everyone else who made today possible, as well as the boys’ care team at Boston Children’s Hospital.”

