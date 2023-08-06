Man Hospitalized With Serious Wounds In Waltham Stabbing; Cops Bust Suspect

Thiago Oliveira, of Waltham, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and threats, Waltham police said. He will be arraigned on Monday.

Officials say Oliveira attacked a man at the Adams Street Apartments at 94 Adams St. in Waltham around 11:15 a.m. The victim suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. Police provided first aid until paramedics could rush him to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers found Oliveira soon after and arrested him without incident.

Police did not release any other information on the incident Sunday evening. Though, they said this was a targeted attack. There is no further threat to the community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.