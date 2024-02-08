Overcast 34°

Man Admits To Robbing Malden Market With Fake Pistol: Prosecutor

A 58-year-old Malden Man has admitted to his role in a 2021 robbery, where he used an Airsoft pistol that looked like a real firearm, authorities said. 

Prison cell

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ichigo121212
Josh Lanier
John Schurko pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in May, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Schurko was accused of robbing the Harvard Market in Malden on Dec. 12, 2021, when he walked in waving what looked like a black handgun, walked behind the counter, and demanded cash, police said. 

Officers found his getaway car parked at a hotel in Medford a few days later and arrested him.

