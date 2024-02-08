Man Admits To Robbing Malden Market With Fake Pistol: Prosecutor

John Schurko pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in May, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Schurko was accused of robbing the Harvard Market in Malden on Dec. 12, 2021, when he walked in waving what looked like a black handgun, walked behind the counter, and demanded cash, police said.

Officers found his getaway car parked at a hotel in Medford a few days later and arrested him.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.