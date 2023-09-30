Mostly Cloudy 62°

Man, 22, Shot His Mom, Her Friend With Illegally Purchased Pistol: DA

A 22-year-old Middlesex County man is being held for a mental health evaluation after police arrested him for shooting his mother and one of her friends, authorities said. 

Lexington police
Lexington police Photo Credit: Lexington Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan of Lexington used an illegally purchased pistol to pull off the attack, the Middlesex County District Attorney said.

Roman-Finnagan's mom, age 57, called 911 around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to report that her son had shot her and her friend, a 55-year-old Haverhill woman, the prosecutor said. Their names were not released. 

Lexington police took Roman-Finnagan into custody without issue and helped get the two wounded women to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both are in stable condition. 

Roman-Finnagan is charged with: 

  • Armed assault with intent to murder (two counts) 
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts) 
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Assault and battery as a result of discharge of a firearm (two counts) 
  • Possession of a firearm
  • Possession of ammunition

Lexington police and the Middlesex DA's office are investigating the shooting. 

