Man, 22, Shot His Mom, Her Friend With Illegally Purchased Pistol: DA

Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan of Lexington used an illegally purchased pistol to pull off the attack, the Middlesex County District Attorney said.

Roman-Finnagan's mom, age 57, called 911 around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, to report that her son had shot her and her friend, a 55-year-old Haverhill woman, the prosecutor said. Their names were not released.

Lexington police took Roman-Finnagan into custody without issue and helped get the two wounded women to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both are in stable condition.

Roman-Finnagan is charged with:

Armed assault with intent to murder (two counts)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

Assault and battery as a result of discharge of a firearm (two counts)

Possession of a firearm

Possession of ammunition

Lexington police and the Middlesex DA's office are investigating the shooting.

