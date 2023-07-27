Lowell Sex Offender Who Forced Girl, 11, To Make Sexual Videos Gets 17 Years: Feds

Chayanne Nieves, 25, will spend the next 17 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of receiving child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Nieves met an 11-year-old Vermont girl on the social media app Snapchat in December 2020. He obtained nude photos from the child and then extorted her to make graphic video chats while he masturbated, the federal prosecutor said.

This lasted four days. Nieves told her he would post her nude photos online if she refused to perform for him, authorities said. The girl's mother found out about the sexual extortion and went to the police. Nieves admitted to officers that the Snapchat logs were correct when they confronted him.

Nieves is a Level 3 registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2017 of Open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in 2018, according to the Sex Offender Registry Board.

He was out on probation when he met the 11-year-old online.

Nieves will serve 10 years of parole once he is released from prison, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.