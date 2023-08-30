Lowell Man Involved In Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash In Attleboro

A car crashed with a 2007 Mack 600 truck pulling a trailer on Route 295 north in Attleboro before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, killing the car's driver, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A 44-year-old Lowell man was behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer owned by Demoulas Supermarkets.

The car's driver was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by police.

The crash shut down two northbound lanes of Route 295, with traffic only getting by in the breakdown lane. All lanes were reopened at 9:55 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

