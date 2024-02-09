'Long Journey Ahead': Support Rushes In For Hopkinton Family Of Toddler With Stage 4 Cancer

One-year-old Grace Donovan of Middlesex County, who was born in April 2022 to her parents, Kayla and Jimmy, soon displayed an energetic, affectionate personality and developed an intense love for her family, preschool friends, reading, music, and the beach.

However, the family's world turned upside down on Friday, Jan. 12, when Grace had a routine MRI for what was believed to be a facial cyst. Instead, it turned out to be Kayla and Jimmy's worst nightmare: cancer.

Further scans soon revealed that Grace had tumors on her skull, jaw, spine, and adrenal gland, which led to her immediately being admitted to Boston Children's Hospital for the next 10 days. After more tests, she was eventually diagnosed with Stage 4 High-Risk Neuroblastoma.

In the chaotic days following this terrible diagnosis, friends of the Donovan family, Colby and Andrew Marchetti, began a GoFundMe fundraising page to collect money to help the family pay for the extensive treatment plan that Grace will have to undergo.

According to the Marchetti family, this includes five rounds of chemotherapy, tumor removal surgery, two stem cell transplants, radiation, and immunotherapy over the next 18 months.

"It will certainly be a long journey ahead with many challenges and expenses," the Marchetti family wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "All funds will help with costs associated with Grace's care (medical bills, lodging, transportation, basic needs, etc)."

As of Friday, Feb. 9, more than $88,000 had been raised for Grace's treatment out of a $100,000 goal.

Donations are not the only help the family is asking for, as Grace's great-aunt, Lori Cooney, also asked community members for prayers.

"Family and friends, may I ask you to pray for our great niece, Grace? …For strength, healing for this precious baby and for strength and peace for her parents," Cooney wrote in a plea on social media, continuing, "Their stress and grief is unimaginable."

Those wishing to donate to the GoFundMe page for Grace's family can do so by clicking here.

"We thank you for your support during this challenging time. Please keep our sweet girl in your prayers," the Marchetti family said.

