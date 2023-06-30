Local Chain Plans Watertown Location with 'Artisanal' Offerings

Ten One Tea House, a passionate tea house company with four locations around Boston and Providence, is panning a fifth location in Watertown, set to open this summer.

The new shop, which will be located at 105 Bond Square in Watertown, will have a unique style and feel from the other Ten One Tea House locations while keeping the "spirit" of the tea shop the same.

All locations of Ten One Tea House offer artisanal, healthy drinks, made with organic dried flowers, fresh fruits, and premium loose-leaf tea.

The menu offers a variety of teas with different flavor profiles, including an alpine oolong tea, Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea, Rose Honey Fizz, and Lavender Milk Tea.

Guests can opt for an icy blended drink as well, with choices like mango slush, rose Yakuma slush, and ISE matcha slush.

As well as delicious brews, Ten One Tea House wants to share a culture of love with its community.

"We are always here to inspire the art of tea, care about our customers, and continue improving and innovating through quality to fulfill our potential," reads a company press release.

The Watertown's grand opening is planned for Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2 from noon to 9 p.m.

The first 30 people to the grand opening will receive their choice of a free drink or water bottle and buy one, get one 50% off drinks.

The shop will be open from Sunday to Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and from Friday to Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

