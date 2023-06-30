'Lively' Lowell 23-Year-Old Dies In Tragic Crash, Community Rallies Around Family

Tevin Em, a Lowell native, died unexpectedly early Saturday, June 24 in Dracut, according to his obituary. His parents were informed of the news later that morning and realized that their son was not coming home, said a GoFundMe for Em's funeral expenses.

Em was identified as the person involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Dracut, according to the Lowell Sun.

An initial investigation of the scene determined that the motorcyclist left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to the Dracut Police Department.

Em graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical Highschool in 2018 and worked as an assembler at Raytheon.

He is described as a charming, easy-going, and funny person who would "give you the shirt off his back."

"He helped all those he cared for and loved more than he did for himself," reads the GoFundMe for Em. "Once you met him, he automatically made you feel like you’ve known him for years. You became a part of his world."

Em's family, which includes his wife, parents, two brothers, and three sisters, are "heavily grieving."

Lowell community members are meeting their grief with words of comfort, as well as donations to his funeral service fund.

The fundraiser for Em's services raised over $14,000 in just four days.

"There are no words for such an unimaginable loss," wrote one GoFundMe donor. "All my love."

