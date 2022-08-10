Woburn Teachers Win Big Bucks On Fox's Music Naming Show 'Beat Shazam'

Two teachers from Massachusetts put their music knowledge to the test by appearing on Fox's hit gameshow, "Beat Shazam."

Carol Carney and Marlene Faulkingham are both teachers at the Hurd Wyman Elementary School in Woburn, Boston25 reports. The duo told the outlet they studied for weeks to build up their repertoire of hit songs and beat out other teams.

“We practiced a lot," Carney told the outlet. "We practiced every kind of music, trying to name it [the song] as quickly as we can."

Their studying clearly paid off as Carney and Faulkingam made it all the way to the finals and walked away with $111,000.

“It was very intense," Faulkingham added, according to the outlet. "When those lights came up, it was game on.”

Host Jamie Foxx even gave the duo a special shoutout by saying, "I love teachers. My grandmother was a teacher. We come from a very big family educators."

You can check out a sneak preview of the episode by clicking here.

