Woburn Lotto Player Claims $31 Million Jackpot In Back-To-Back Mass Wins

Massachusetts might be the luckiest state now that lottery players have claimed Mega Millions jackpot prizes two weeks in a row.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn was the sole winner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, hauling in $31 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The win marks the second Tuesday in a row that a Massachusetts ticket won $31 million.

The Jan. 31 ticket was sold at Gibbs, located at 107 Winn Street, granting the store a $50,000 bonus for its part in the exceptional win. The lucky numbers were 7-9-18-29-39, MegaBall 13.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a week prior to the Woburn win, a ticket sold at Stop & Shop located at 40 George Hannum Street in Belchertown was also the sole winner of a $31 million jackpot.

The recent jackpots are the largest wins in Massachusetts since a 2017 Powerball drawing scored $758.7 million.

The most recent win is the fifth Mega Millions prize won in Massachusetts since 2002 when the game was renamed to Mega Millions.

The winners of the tickets have one year from the date of the drawing to pick up their prizes, which must be claimed at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.