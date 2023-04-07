Tyra Banks Steps Into New Role As 'Guest Scooper' At Harvard Square JP Licks

One of the world's most famous models traded stilettos for scoopers this week when she popped into a local ice cream shop in the Boston area.

Tyra Banks stepped behind the counter at the J.P. Licks in Harvard Square in Cambridge, according to a post from the ice cream chain.

"Guest scooper in our Harvard Square store yesterday," the post read. "Just Tyra Banks stopping by while visiting her school haunts for the day. Thanks for helping out behind the line, Tyra!"

Boston.com says that Banks, who once enrolled in a nine-week Owner/President Management Program (OPM) at Harvard Business School, could have been visiting the branch to do some research for her own ice cream brand called Smize & Dream.

The brand is described as "an inspirational, theatrical, dream-fulfilling company where entertainment and ice cream collide on a global scale," according to its website.

