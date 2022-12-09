TikTok Of Melrose Barista With Down Syndrome Getting First Paycheck Goes Viral

Everyone remembers the feeling of getting paid for the first time. The rush that hits when you get handed that slip of paper is unlike any other feeling.

Well, one barista at a coffee shop in Massachusetts has gone viral on TikTok for his unforgettable reaction to his first ever paycheck.

Joe Sullivan works at the Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose. The chain, which has locations across the country, employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Bitty & Beau's was founded by husband and wife Amy and Ben Wright whose children, for which the chain is named after, have Down syndrome.

"With over 80% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities unemployed nationwide, the Wrights believe that Bitty & Beau’s Coffee creates a path for people with disabilities to become more valued, accepted and included in every community," the brand's website reads.

The organization's mission is clearly being heard loud and clear with Joe's reaction video racking up a staggering 3.3 million views, as of Monday, Sept. 12. You can see for yourself by watching it below.

“He was so ecstatic about the whole thing,” Joe's mother told The Boston Globe. “He wasn’t concerned with how much it was for. He loves going there to work.”

Joe started working at Bitty & Beau's Coffee this past July after graduating from Medford High School. The barista, who has Down syndrome, has shown his excitement for his job ever since his first day, the outlet reports.

Now Joe plans on putting his hard-earned cash toward some holiday shopping, his mother added. You can read the full story from The Globe by clicking here.

