'Three Devastating Years' Cause Watertown Italian Eatery To Close

Struggles that began with the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a cornerstone of Watertown's dining scene to close.

Porcini's, located at 68 School Street in Watertown, announced on their website that the restaurant will permanently close on Saturday, Jan. 14 after 23 years of serving up pasta, seafood, and veal.

"The past 3 years have been devastating to our business, as we have struggled through the results of the COVID pandemic," the restaurant's statement read. "Like many restaurants, we tried to make things work, but unfortunately cannot keep this business going."

Porcini's offered weekly specials, traditional Italian options, and an extensive wine list, according to their online menu. The eatery was known for its fireplace and garden patio, according to Boston Restaurant Talk.

"Thank you from the bottoms our hearts for the many years of patronage and the memories we have been able to make along the way," the restaurant's farewell message said. "We are extremely grateful to have been part of your dining experience for as long as we have been."

