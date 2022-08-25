Ricon Mexicano In Somerville Has The Best Mexican Food In Massachusetts

When trying to find a place that serves the best Mexican food, you want to make sure the spot offers an authentic taste from south of the border.

Well for Mexican food enthusiasts in Massachusetts, that exact place is Ricon Mexicano in Somerville, according to Taste of Home's list of The Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State.

The restaurant was a product of Chef Lorenzo Reyes' desire to "showcase the best of Mexican cuisine" since moving to the United States in 1989, according to Ricon Mexicano's website.

For 25 years, Chef Reyes traveled across Mexico to learn about local cooking techniques, ingredients and recipes. Those travels finally paid off when he opened Ricon Mexicano in 2014.

"Really fantastic authentic Mexican food here," one Yelp reviewer said. "This part of Somerville has some amazing food, and Rincon Mexicano is one of the best I've tried in the area."

Popular menu items include the fish tacos, birria tacos and baja shrimp tacos, but the buck doesn't stop at the shell.

"The birria tacos were pretty good but couldn't top Jaliscos," another reviewer said. "Drinks were HUGE, totally worth getting. Service was also friendly/attentive."

The restaurant was even included in Boston Magazine's 15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Boston.

To try the cuisine for yourself, you can stop by Ricon Mexicano at 99 Broadway in Somerville between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday or 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

