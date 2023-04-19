New Car Will Let Arlington Paratransit Driver Visit Mom 'As Soon As Possible'

"I was thankful and relieved like a weight had been lifted off of me," the Paratransit Driver from Arlington told Daily Voice.

“Words cannot express my appreciation for your generosity and how it will affect my life,” Barnes added. “I will pay it forward and help someone else in need.”

Barnes was awarded a bright red 2010 Toyota Yaris from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage, which works to help New England residents meet their transportation needs.

The organization, founded in 1996, has helped car donors give over 5,500 vehicles to low and middle-income individuals and residents who are unable to afford reliable vehicles.

For Barnes, his new car gives him with the reliable transportation he needs to meet his professional and personal goals.

"I work the late shift and never know when I get off so the car is a big help," he told Daily Voice. Barnes also plans on using the car to visit his mother in Maryland, "as soon as possible."

Good News Garage says the need for donated vehicles is at a critical level as car prices have hovered at or near record highs for over a year. This paired with a nationwide car shortage has also increased the nonprofit's demand for vehicle donations.

“While we can’t solve the car shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “However, our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive. During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact.”

Good News Garage awards cars to Massachusetts residents through a partnership with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC). More information can be found online.

