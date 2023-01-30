Lawrence Winner Buys Last Lotto Ticket In Stock, Gets Major Cash Stash

A meat market's last lottery ticket paid off for a man who bought it and won big.

Carmelo Diaz Valentin of Lawrence won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game after clearing a store out of its last remaining ticket.

Valentin cashed his prize out and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Jan. 23. He plans to use the winnings to buy a house and a truck.

The store that sold Valentin the lucky ticket was Gigante Meat Market located at 139 Park St. in Lawrence, which will receive a $10,000 bonus.

