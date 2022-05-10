Honey Pot Hill Orchards In Stow Named One Of Best Places To Go Apple Picking

New England is the quintessential region for fall festivities and the Commonwealth is no exception.

So while you and and your friends are looking to take in everything under the autumnal sun, don't forget to stop by Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow. The orchard was named one of the 18 best places to go apple picking by Travel + Leisure.

"This gorgeous farm has 186 acres of various apple varieties, plus hay rides and hedge mazes," the outlet wrote. "Enjoy hot cider and caramel apples while you're there."

Honey Pot Hill also offers a plethora of activities from the Big Green Monster Maze to a hard cider tent, according to their website.

Other New England farms to make the list were Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, NH, Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, NH, and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, VT.

