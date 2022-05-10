Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Quincy Man Made Thousands Of Fake $100 Bills Using Mr. Clean Magic Erasers: Feds
Lifestyle

Honey Pot Hill Orchards In Stow Named One Of Best Places To Go Apple Picking

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow was named one of the best places to go apple picking in the country
Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow was named one of the best places to go apple picking in the country Photo Credit: beccazsky on Pixabay

New England is the quintessential region for fall festivities and the Commonwealth is no exception. 

So while you and and your friends are looking to take in everything under the autumnal sun, don't forget to stop by Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow. The orchard was named one of the 18 best places to go apple picking by Travel + Leisure

"This gorgeous farm has 186 acres of various apple varieties, plus hay rides and hedge mazes," the outlet wrote. "Enjoy hot cider and caramel apples while you're there." 

Honey Pot Hill also offers a plethora of activities from the Big Green Monster Maze to a hard cider tent, according to their website

Other New England farms to make the list were Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, NH, Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, NH, and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, VT. 

You can view the whole list by clicking here.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.