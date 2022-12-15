Aloha! Newton Child Surprised With Hawaii Trip Celebration From Make-A-Wish

An aspiring marine biologist now gets to experience her beloved sea creatures on a Hawaiian tropical getaway thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Ten-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen was surprised with a celebration to mark her upcoming trip to Hawaii granted by Make-A-Wish on Monday, Dec.12, the foundation said. The getaway and celebration recognized Anatole's recently-completed treatment for a brain tumor.

"I really don't think Anatole realized how amazing and brave she was to undergo such a long medical treatment process," said Anatole's mother, Cecile Pham. "Make-A-Wish celebrating her made her realize that the journey she just accomplished was hard and she is amazing for going through it with such positivity.”

The party, held in Make-A-Wish sponsor Subaru of Wakefield's showroom, was decked out in Hawaiian-themed decor and featured Polynesian food. The party was attended by her friends and family, members of Make-A-Wish and Subaru Wakefield, Wakefield police department chief of police and a Wakefield police dog, and even Santa.

Nguyen is passionate about conservation and loves beaches and sea creatures, Make-A-Wish said. She is looking forward to seeing fish, turtles, and lava while in Hawaii.

Anatole's fulfilled wish celebrates her successful treatment and positive prognosis, the circumstances of which surprised her mother.

"The wish journey is really something to look forward to,” said Pham. “I thought Make-A-Wish was for terminally ill patients, that it’s more of a final wish, and I’m understanding it’s way more of a celebration for the kids."

The celebratory nature of the foundation is just what Make-A-Wish does, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island Sean Holleran intimated.

“Every wish we grant involves a community of individuals and businesses, coming together to make the seemingly impossible possible and to bring joy and hope to children and families who are on difficult journeys," said Holleran.

