Knife, Hammer-Wielding Man Assaults, Threatens To Kill Cambridge Restaurant Staff: Police

An evening at a Cambridge restaurant became highly dangerous when a man assaulted workers with a knife and hammer, officials say.

Cambridge police found a man waving a construction hammer at restaurant workers when they arrived on the scene.
Morgan Gonzales
Carlos Portillo, of Revere, was arrested on Wednesday, April 26 after assaulting two workers at a restaurant in Central Square in Cambridge with a pocket knife and hammer, according to the Cambridge Police Department. Portillo threatened to take out a gun and kill them after the assault, an investigation revealed. 

Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon causing a disturbance around 8:30 p.m. and saw 43-year-old Portillo waving a construction hammer at members of the restaurant's staff. He continued to wave his weapon while police commanded him to stop. 

Despite his unwillingness to comply, police were able to safely take Portillo into custody and both the knife and hammer were recovered. 

Portillo was discovered to have an active warrant out of Quincy District Court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

He is now facing the following charges: 

  • Assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Threatened use of a firearm
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Disturbing the peace

