Jackpot!: $1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Newton

The winner purchased a Powerball ticket in Newton and got all five drawn numbers right, but they missed the Powerball, which would have netted them more than $174 million.

The winning numbers were: 13, 33, 40, 60, and 61, with the Powerball being 20.

The winner's name has not been released.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quik Stop at 293 Watertown St. in Newton. The store will get $10,000 for the sale.

