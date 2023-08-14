Groton 18-Year-Old Goes Missing For 2nd Time In 2 Years, Police Actively Search

Paul Pappas, age 18, was last seen around 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 before he disappeared from the area of Cow Pond Brook in Groton on foot, according to the Groton Police Department.

Police confirmed that Pappas also went missing from a hospital in Ayer in September 2021, as reported by WHDH. He was wearing hospital scrubs and no shoes.

Police are actively searching Cow Pond Brook for Pappas. The Red Line Trail was closed for the search.

Pappas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored short-sleeve shirt under a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information that could lead to the teen's discovery call (978) 448-5555.

