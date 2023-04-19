'Friendly' Owner Closing Spoodles Soup Factory In Belmont After 35 Years

Jose, the owner of Spoodles Soup Factory in Belmont, said he decided to retire in a Facebook post dated Monday, April 17. He told patrons that he will be cleaning out his store in the following weeks but did not give an exact date as to when the restaurant will officially close.

"I am grateful to all of our customers, many of whom I have come to know as friends, for welcoming us into your community and making us feel at home as fellow members of the community in Belmont," Jose wrote. "Retiring from service in this community is a great blessing, and I thank you all for your support and patronage."

Spoodles was known for its assortment of soup including favorites like chicken noodle and Hungarian mushroom. The store was equally known for its welcoming staff and owner.

"The Portuguese sausage and kale soup made me wish I had Iberian roots," one Yelp reviewer said. "The owner was friendly and knew half the customers, clearly a devoted following."

"Fresh soups and lots of varieties for vegetarians with tasty bread. Healthy too," another reviewer said. "The owner is very friendly."

Spoodles is located at 374 Trapelo Road in Belmont

