Found: Non-Verbal 19-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Cambridge Home Months Ago

Joshua Shacklewood was last leaving his house in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood for class at Bunker Hill Community College around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Cambridge Police reported.

Shacklewood was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a Patriots knit hat, according to police. He is also known to frequent local libraries, mostly the Copley Library and Cambridge Main Library, police added.

However, search efforts lead authorities out of state where Shacklewood was reportedly found on Thursday, June 22. He has since been reunited with his family, police said.

