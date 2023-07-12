Former Littleton Police Chief Dies, 'His Legacy Will Live On'

Matthew King, who served as police chief in Littleton from 2014 to 2018, died on Monday, July 3 after a "courageous" battle with cancer at age 63, according to his obituary and the Littleton Police Department.

He lived in Ayer and formerly lived in Bedford.

King, who graduated from the University of Maine, joined the Littleton police force as a patrolman on May 11, 1981. He worked his way through the ranks of the department and retired as Chief of the Department on July 1, 2018.

King served with "unwavering commitment and integrity," the Littleton Police Department said.

The former police chief enjoyed taking trips with family and friends and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp but loved nothing more than his four black labs, Apollo, Jake, Benson, and Bud.

King was able to see all his closest family and friends at a gathering that occurred shortly before his death.

He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing and is survived by a loving family that lives throughout the New England area.

"Chief King's tenure as the head of the Littleton Police Department will be remembered for his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community," said a statement from the Littleton Police Department.

King's funeral services will be private, but a celebration of life will be held on August 5, 2023.

Click here to read King's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.