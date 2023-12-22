Edwin Mendez Hernandez was arrested on Friday, Dec. 22, around 8 a.m. and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing, Boston police said.

Arevalo was found with life-threatening stab wounds shortly after 6:30 a.m. near 186 Gove St. on Friday, Dec. 15.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“He was a very intelligent man, as he studied both Spanish and English,” Arevalo’s obituary added. “He set off to become an American citizen and gained so much knowledge along the way.”

A GoFundMe, created by his mother, Marina Arevalo, has reached more than $4,400 of its $20,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

