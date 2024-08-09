Everett Girl, 7, Only Feet Away As Parents Killed Crossing Road; Victims ID'd

Ronald Jeanbaptiste, 54, and Yanique Pierre, 46, both of Everett, were struck along Imperial Boulevard as they attempted to cross. The Toyota Yaris that hit them had a green line, Lakeland Police said, but the investigation remains ongoing.

No charges have been filed.

The child was not injured and was placed in the care of family members.

"There were no environmental contributors to the crash, and the driver of the Yaris did not exhibit obvious indications of impairment at the scene," the police department said. "At this time, no charges have been filed or citations issued. This remains an open and active investigation."

The Yaris driver remained at the scene of the crash and did not show any signs of intoxication.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.