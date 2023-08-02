Eatery Known For Drawing Long Lines Opens New Arlington Location

Tatte Bakery, a chain of bakeshops and brunch restaurants, opened a new location at 645 Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington on Wednesday, August 2, according to the eatery's website.

The bakery began in Boston 15 years ago and now serves up its delicious treats and meals at locations across Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

The eatery's menu has plenty of options for every type of diner, offering up a hearty lamb hash, multiple kinds of shakshuka, lasagna, tartines, and an extended array of sandwiches.

Tatte also keeps its guests stocked with coffee and pastries to round out their meals or as a sweet snack.

The bakery's Arlington location opened to multiple five-star reviews, consistent with its other locations that regularly get rave online reviews.

"The line was almost out the front door when we walked in," wrote one Yelp reviewer who sampled a few desserts at Tatte's Boylston Street location in Boston. "The pear tart wasn't overly sweet and the roasted peach on top was phenomenal. The almond tart was full of almond paste and light and airy. Will be coming back for another peach tart!"

"At this point, Tatte should be a staple in everyone's life," wrote a Yelper who visited Tatte's location on Third Street in Cambridge. "The house latte never fails me; it seems so simple, but the flavors are so complex and lasting. All of the sandwiches are cooked to perfection, always with the most wonderful runny egg. I have yet to ever be disappointed by [its] food or drink."

The new location is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

