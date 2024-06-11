Drunk Wakefield Man Threatens To Blow Up Store During Fight With Security: DA

Williams Rodriguez-Juarez, 24, is charged with unarmed robbery, making a bomb or hijack threat, assault and battery on a police officer, strangulation or suffocation, trespassing, resisting arrest, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), the Suffolk County District Attorney said. A judge set his bail at $500, and he must stay away from Downtown Crossing.

Police were called to the Downtown Crossing store just before 4:45 on Saturday, June 8, after Rodriguez-Juarez was drunk and shouting at a store employee, the prosecutor said

Rodriguez-Juarez sneaked into the loading dock, an area where customers are not allowed, and began yelling at employees and making sexual statements to shoppers and workers. He tried to grab an item and leave without paying for it and then threatened to "blow this place up," authorities continued.

He assaulted a security guard and attacked police officers by kicking and pushing them when they came to put him in handcuffs. Rodriguez-Juarez bit an officer, tearing the skin.

Multiple police were called to get him into a patrol car and take him to jail.

Paramedics evaluated the officer who was bitten.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.