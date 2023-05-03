Drugs Used As Incentive By Everett Man Who Ran Sex Trafficking Operation: Feds

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Trevor Jones, of Everett, with sex trafficking four female victims, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a release dated Tuesday, May 2.

Jones was indicted on four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. He was arrested on related state charges on March 23 and has remained in state custody ever since since.

Court documents reveal that Jones ran a sex trafficking operation that specifically targeted women who were suffering from substance abuse, Rollins said. Jones allegedly gave his victims drugs including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine so they would become more dependent and cooperative.

Jones also allegedly required victims to earn a "daily quota" and took all the money they earned from their sex acts. Jones also punished his victims either with violence or by cutting them off from drugs, Rollins added.

“The allegations against Mr. Jones are incredibly serious and disturbing," Rollins said. "Every single day, Massachusetts residents are being subjected to unimaginable harm and trauma at the hands of traffickers. My office has dedicated substantial resources and created a dedicated team of prosecutors to combat this horrific conduct, hold traffickers accountable and bring justice to victims and survivors of these awful crimes.”

Jones will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

