Driver Cut From Van After Crashing Into Wakefield Home

Police and fire crews arrived at the home on Kathleen Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. to find a 2020 Chevy work van crashed into the garage on the right side of the house. The driver was trapped inside following the single-vehicle wreck.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

Fire crews used hydraulic spreading tools to tear open the vehicle and pull the driver to safety.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of those wounds was not released. There were no other injuries, according to officials.

The home received serious damage from the impact of the van, the building inspector told responders. It's unclear if the house is habitable or if the residents must find accommodations until repairs are made.

Wakefield police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.