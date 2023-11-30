Fair 46°

SHARE

Driver Cut From Van After Crashing Into Wakefield Home

A driver had to be extricated from their van after they slammed into a Wakefield home Thursday morning, Nov. 30. 

<p>A van crashed into this house on Kathleen Drive in Wakefield Thursday morning, Nov. 30, and the driver had to be cut from the vehicle.&nbsp;</p>

A van crashed into this house on Kathleen Drive in Wakefield Thursday morning, Nov. 30, and the driver had to be cut from the vehicle. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

Police and fire crews arrived at the home on Kathleen Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. to find a 2020 Chevy work van crashed into the garage on the right side of the house. The driver was trapped inside following the single-vehicle wreck. 

No one was home at the time of the crash. 

Fire crews used hydraulic spreading tools to tear open the vehicle and pull the driver to safety. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of those wounds was not released. There were no other injuries, according to officials.

The home received serious damage from the impact of the van, the building inspector told responders. It's unclear if the house is habitable or if the residents must find accommodations until repairs are made. 

Wakefield police are investigating the cause of the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE