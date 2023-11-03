Driver Charged In Waltham Bus Crash That Killed Brandeis Student: DA

Jean Fenelon, 58, of Boston, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and speeding in connection with the fatal bus crash on Nov. 19, 2022, in Waltham, the Middlesex District Attorney said.

Vanessa Mark, 25, died in the crash.

Just after 10:30 p.m., while along South Street, the shuttle bus slammed into two trees, police said. Thirty passengers and the driver were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Mark was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators say Fenelon was driving erratically and as fast as 52 mph in a 30 mph zone when he lost control and hit the trees. The investigation also found he did not hit the brakes before the wreck.

Fenelon drove for Joseph’s Transportation. Mark's family filed a lawsuit against the company in August for wrongful death, according to NBC Boston. They claim Fenelon was overworked and over the amount of service hours allowed, the report continues.

"Joseph’s Transportation either didn’t know or didn’t care that its driver violated hours of service laws, disregarded safety rules, and drove recklessly,” attorney Clay Robbins III said in a statement. “If they had performed simple due diligence, the driver never would have been allowed behind the wheel, and Vanessa Mark would still be alive today.”

