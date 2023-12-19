The incident happened on North Avenue at Prospect Street.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the car's damage, but the MBTA alerted passengers that it would cause issues with the morning commute.

“Haverhill Line passengers may experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity in Wakefield," the MBTA tweeted.

The train left Haverhill shortly before 5:30 a.m. and stopped in Wakefield to transfer passengers to another train.

Commuters continued to experience delays that persisted throughout the morning from the incident.

Wakefield firefighters, police, Transit officers, and Keolis officials were investigating the issue, according to Boston 25 News.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.