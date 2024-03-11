Company Fined Nearly $50K After Winthrop Employee Dies At Boston Logan In 2023: Osha

Raul Orengo Santiago, 51, died on August 29, 2023, after the forklift he was driving clipped a beam, tipped over, and fell on top of him, an OSHA report of the fatal accident said. Fellow employees used an aircraft tow bar to lift the heavy equipment off him. Paramedics provided life-saving measures as they rushed him to Boston Medical Center, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Santiago worked for Oxford Airport Technical Services out of Rochester, New York, which JetBlue subcontracts.

An OSHA investigation found that Oxford had committed four "serious" violations, including failing to properly train and certify its employees on how to use the forklift, properly maintaining the equipment, and verifying Santiago was wearing his seatbelt while operating it, the citations said.

Federal regulators fined the company $46,096. The company has three weeks to dispute OSHA's findings or pay the fines by April 16.

Santiago left behind a son, daughter, and wife, whom he loved dearly, according to his obituary. He grew up in West Roxbury, where he went to high school.

He worked as a shift supervisor at Oxford Airport Technical Services for two years before his death. He had also served in the US Army from 1989 until 1997, according to his LinkedIn.

A GoFundMe to raise money for his family generated nearly $9,000.

