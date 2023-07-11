Community Reels After Tragic Death Of 'Selfless' Lexington Boy Scout

Keoni Hubbard, of Lexington, passed away in a "tragic" boating accident on Lake Manning in Glimanton, New Hampshire on Friday, July 7, according to the Boy Scouts of America Spirit of Adventure Council.

"Beloved by his family and friends, Keoni’s spirit and empathy for others resonated with all who love and admire him," wrote Hubbard's family in a statement. "Keoni was simply the best – a selfless child who truly found joy in the happiness of others."

Community members, scout parents, and loved ones took to social media to share messages of support.

"My son is checking in to that camp tomorrow morning and my heart is shattered with your community," wrote a parent on Facebook. "I can’t possibly imagine their pain. Our hearts are with you."

"As a mother to two scouts who are both at camp as I write this, I send my deepest condolences to the Hubbard family, Troop 119, and the community," wrote another parent. "What a terrible tragedy."

A boy scout camp in Vermont, Mount Norris Scout Reservation, gathered to hold a moment of silence for Hubbard.

"We join together in a moment of solemn reflection and take this opportunity to honor Keoni and his memory," reads a post on the camp's Facebook page.

Some supporters turned to a GoFundMe campaign for Hubbard's funeral services to offer up financial support. The campaign raised over $12,000 in less than one day.

"Nothing can erase the loss but this can help with the burden of the cost," wrote the campaign description, written by a family friend.

"Our sons were scouts in Lexington and went to Hidden Valley and Bell with Troop 160," wrote one donor. "My heart goes out to the family as well as the other scouts and leaders who were at camp with Keoni."

The town of Lexington offered drop-in hours at its community center for grieving residents to meet with trained grief counselors.

"Hold and hug your children, and tell them you love them," wrote the grieving family in their statement.

