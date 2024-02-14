Community Rallies To Raise Tuition Funds For Sons of Lexington Father Who Died Suddenly

The rush of support came after the sudden death of 47-year-old Middlesex County resident Kalaiarasu Mani of Lexington on Saturday, Feb. 3, caused by a sudden and massive heart attack.

In the days after Mani's death, his sister-in-law, Sangeetha Govindarajan, created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his children's future.

"The shock of Kalai's sudden death has left a void that cannot be easily filled," Govindarajan wrote on the page, adding, "The family is trying to come to terms with this heartbreaking situation and also face the challenges that come with the sudden departure of their source of emotional support."

Govindarajan wrote that the funds collected by the GoFundMe page will go toward university tuition for Mani's two young sons.

Mani's certainly struck a chord with his community, as thousands rushed to donate to his family in the days following his death. As of Wednesday, Feb. 14, a stunning $152,455 had been raised out of a $500,000 goal.

"Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and support," wrote Govindarajan, who continued, "No donation is too small, and every act of kindness will help them rebuild their lives and carry forward."

Before his sudden death, Mani had been known to many as a fixture of his community. A technologist who worked for financial companies in Boston, Mani had a "calm and composed nature" that was well-known to those who loved him.

He dedicated much of his time to volunteering for organizations such as Tamil Makkal Mandram and the TamilNadu Foundation and loved attending events such as Indian festivals and birthday celebrations, his obituary said.

"His ever-smiling nature touched everyone he had met, and his truthful eyes stuck in everyone's mind," Mani's obituary read.

Mani leaves behind his wife, Karthigai Priya Govindarajan; his sons, Jayavardhan Kalaiarasu and Guhaan Kalaiarasu; his parents; and three siblings.

