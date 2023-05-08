Chelmsford Police Officer Dies 2 Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis

Timothy Bourke, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford and police officer since 1993, died on Sunday, May 7, according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

Bourke was diagnosed with cancer only two weeks before his death.

"We will miss his laughter, smile, and willingness to put others before himself always," said the announcement made by the Chelmsford Police Department.

Bourke spent much of his career working the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. he received the Chelmsford Police Foundation Meritorious Service award in 2010, and the Irish American Police Officers Association Meritorious Service award in 2010.

"We are absolutely devastated by this shocking news," said a post made by the Irish American Police Officers Association.

"One of the good guys taken way too soon," said a post made by Chelmsford Athletics. "We love you Timmy."

Bourke is survived by his wife, mother, and sister.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be facilitated by the Blake-Chelmsford Funeral Home.

