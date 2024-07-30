Chelmsford Man Busted For Drunk Driving, Then Busted For It Again: Police

A 40-year-old man has kept Chelmsford police busy after he was stopped twice within 77 hours for allegedly driving drunk, authorities said.

Cesar De Sousa Coutinho, 40, of Lowell, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container, driving with a suspended license, and other traffic infractions, Chelmsford police said.

Police first arrested Coutinho on Wednesday, July 24, after pulling him over on Littleton Road around 9:15 p.m. An officer said he was driving his 2014 GMC Terria without turning on his headlights or taillights. That's when the officer noticed his eyes were glassy, and he smelled of alcohol, authorities said.

A judge released Coutinho the following day on personal recognizance but suspended his license as he awaits trial.

Early Sunday morning, an officer noticed the same GMC Terria at a flashing stop light at the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Central Square. The truck sat there for 15 seconds before lurching forward and hitting a curb, police said.

An officer pulled it over and found Coutinho behind the wheel, and he appeared drunk — again, police said.

A judge released Coutinho on personal recognizance on the condition he undergoes alcohol screening four times a day and avoids driving, Chelmsford police said.

He will return to court on both cases on Sept. 12.

