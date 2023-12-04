'Can't Get Enough': Waltham Mexican Eatery Makes Rare Second Appearance On Best In US List

Taqueria El Amigo at 196 Willow Street in Waltham, about half an hour from Boston, landed at number 84 on Yelp’s 10th annual “Top 100 US Restaurants 2023.”

The taqueria was ranked 60th last year, and the only shop from New England to make it on the list in 2022.

Taqueria El Amigo’s taco especiales attracts lines out the door. The special comes with two different proteins, including cabeza (beef cheek), al pastor (pork and chili), and lengua (beef tongue), at a discounted price.

The restaurant boasts a 4.6 rating on Yelp with scores of 5-star reviews. Some found out about the food from its appearance in last year's "Best Of" list.

"Can't get enough of taqueria El Amigo! After seeing this restaurant on Yelp's 100 list I have eaten here at least six times. The tacos are so good!" one person posted.

One reviewer was so hungry and the food was so good he scarfed it down before he thought to snap a photo for his review.

“The taco shop looks like a hole-in-the-wall type shop. But it was definitely bustling,” he said. “All the waiting and stuff made me enormously hungry. I didn’t even take a picture of the tacos. I just threw myself at it.”

Another reviewer compared the items on the taqueria’s menu to flavors found in one of America's areas known for authentic Mexican cuisine.

“Best flavors I've found outside of Southern California,” she wrote. “The salsa is so fresh. The burritos were stuffed with great ingredients. Well worth the trip to get to Waltham to get some great Mexican.”

