Cambridge Eatery Makes Yelp's Top 100 Burgers, But There's No Meat In Sight

Yelp's list features bigger-than-ever burgers, fusion-style burgers, and some burgers that barely warrant the name (the number 13 restaurant serves up burgers in tortillas), but Veggie Galaxy in Cambridge offers up traditional diner comfort food - albeit with one major twist.

Veggie Galaxy serves standard diner fare seven days a week, but every dish is made 100% meat-free, and every menu item can be made vegan, according to the eatery's website.

Its Massachusetts Avenue location has weekly specials and home-baked goods, but the stars of its menu are the delicious burgers that earned it a spot on Yelp's list.

All burgers are served on a house-made bun, with a choice of potato salad or green cabbage slaw, but the burgers themselves offer a variety of flavor experiences.

Those looking for a classic veggie burger experience can keep it simple with the "Galaxy Burger," made with a beet, lentil, and mushroom patty and is topped with lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo.

Those looking for an outside-the-box burger experience can chow down on the "Mac 'N Stack," which sandwiches a crispy fried seitan chick'n filet, tempeh bacon, lettuce, and Sriracha mayo between two mac and cheese waffles.

Fans of chicken wings need not despair, the vegan "Buffalo Chick'n Burger" gives a similar experience, no fowl required. The breaded and fried house-made seitan cutlet is served with buffalo sauce, cucumber, onion rings, vegan blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato.

"I wasn't sure how I'd feel about a vegan/vegetarian only spot, but Veggie Galaxy has me convinced," said one Yelp reviewer, who praised the food along with the fantastic service. "Spot on every time... Definitely worth a visit!"

Veggie Galaxy has options besides burgers, with an array of sandwiches, salads, and more, but with burger options like these, why look further?

