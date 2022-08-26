Amazon To Close Warehouses In Everett, Dedham, Mansfield, Others: Report

Amazon announced Friday, Aug. 26, that the company would scale back some of its growth during the COVID-19 pandemic and begin closing some of its warehouses. That includes five in Massachusetts, according to a news report.

The Boston Globe reported the massive online retailer planned to close delivery warehouses in Dedham, Everett, Randolph, Mansfield, and Milford. Though, Amazon did not provide a timeline for when these closures would take place.

Employees at those warehouses will get the option to move to other facilities in the state. Amazon did not say how many workers would be affected. The company promised the new facilities had better amenities.

“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Amazon spokesperson McLaughlin told Patch. “These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.