7ate9 Bakery In Somerville Closing After Supplies Run Out

An award-winning bakery in the Boston area that specializes in takeout cheesecakes and catering is closing after a dozen years of service, according to social media posts.

The owner of 7ate9 Bakery in Somerville has decided to close its doors after 12 years in business and eight years on Highland Avenue, according to a post from the Somerville, MA Community Facebook group. A letter inside the shop broke the news to customers.

"We will be open Friday-Sunday until we have sold all of our inventory, through the end of March 2023," 7ate9's Owner Sarah said in the letter.

"We've gone through great times together," she continued. "When I'm old and (more) gray, I would love to look back on these times with stories to tell."

Awarded Best Cheesecake in Massachusetts by MSN, 7ate9's menu features a selection of mini and regular-sized cheesecakes in a variety of flavors.

"Really fluffy cheesecake, with many different types of flavors. The minis are great - just the right amount for dessert," one Yelp reviewer said. "Staff friendly and helpful and well-spirited."

"The cheesecake is AMAZING. It's the perfect combination of creaminess and crunch," another reviewer said. "I'm all about the classic original cheesecake but they have a bunch of different flavors and sizes of cheesecakes, including little tiny mini ones which are perfect for just trying out a flavor. Definitely a must try."

7ate9 is located at 199C Highland Avenue in Somerville and is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 10-5, Saturdays from 9-5, and Sundays from 10-4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.