Boy Shot In Lowell, Air Lifted To Hospital, Police Investigate

Gunshots were reported in the area of Jewett Street and Hampshire Place in Lowell shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the Lowell Police Department. One juvenile boy was shot.

Police provided medical aid to the boy who was taken to a local hospital via an ambulance. He was then air-lifted to a Boston area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made. Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.

