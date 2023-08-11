Bologna, Egg Attack: Car Vandalized, Tire Slashed In Belmont, Police Say

A resident of Olmstead Drive in Belmont caught the would-be artist covering his 2016 Infiniti sedan in shaving cream, eggs, and bologna on his Ring camera around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, the man told the Belmont Police Department.

The car was also scratched and had its front left tire slashed, police noticed.

The Ring video shows a person wearing a black and white zip-up jacket with the hood up and shorts. A nearby resident told police she heard a loud pop around 4:30 a.m. and looked out her window to see someone running through the apartment complex.

The car's owner said he found a kitchen knife, which he believes was used to slash his tire, in front of a nearby apartment.

Detectives will use a copy of the Ring video to further investigate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.