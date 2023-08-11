Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Bologna, Egg Attack: Car Vandalized, Tire Slashed In Belmont, Police Say

A creative vandal decorated a car with common household items under the cover of night, a Middlesex County man told police. 

The 2016 Infinit was decked out in shaving cream, egg, and bologna, and its front tire was slashed.
The 2016 Infinit was decked out in shaving cream, egg, and bologna, and its front tire was slashed. Photo Credit: Belmont Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

A resident of Olmstead Drive in Belmont caught the would-be artist covering his 2016 Infiniti sedan in shaving cream, eggs, and bologna on his Ring camera around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, the man told the Belmont Police Department.

The car was also scratched and had its front left tire slashed, police noticed. 

The Ring video shows a person wearing a black and white zip-up jacket with the hood up and shorts. A nearby resident told police she heard a loud pop around 4:30 a.m. and looked out her window to see someone running through the apartment complex. 

The car's owner said he found a kitchen knife, which he believes was used to slash his tire, in front of a nearby apartment.

Detectives will use a copy of the Ring video to further investigate. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE