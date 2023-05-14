Fair 54°

Body Of Natick Boater Found After Canoe Capsized: Police

State police say they have located the body of a man whose boat capsized in Fiske Pond Saturday, May 13, in Natick, officials said. 

The Massachusetts State Police airwing, drivers, and several local dive teams took part in the search for a man whose canoe capsized Saturday, May 13, on Fiske Pond.
Josh Lanier
Police divers used sonar to locate the body around 10:30 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said. Another man who was in the boat was able to swim to shore. Officials did not say if he was injured in the incident.  

Authorities are not releasing either man's name at this time. 

Several people online documented the search as the police search stretched late into the night. 

Natick Fire Department and several other agencies took part in the search. 

Fiske Pond is part of the Lake Cochituate sub-basin. 

