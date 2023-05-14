Body Of Natick Boater Found After Canoe Capsized: Police

Police divers used sonar to locate the body around 10:30 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said. Another man who was in the boat was able to swim to shore. Officials did not say if he was injured in the incident.

Authorities are not releasing either man's name at this time.

Several people online documented the search as the police search stretched late into the night.

Natick Fire Department and several other agencies took part in the search.

Fiske Pond is part of the Lake Cochituate sub-basin.

