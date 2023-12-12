Robert “Bobby” Giardino, 18, died Wednesday night, Dec. 6, after the pickup truck he was driving with three teens veered off the road into the woods, hit several trees, and rolled onto its roof, MassLive reported.

Besides Giardino, another 18-year-old, and two 17-year-olds were rushed to local hospitals. Officials have not released their names or conditions.

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School, where Giardino was a senior, released a statement about his death last week but didn’t identify him.

Giardino was born in Florida but grew up in Malden, where he was loved by family, friends, co-workers, and his dog Snuffy, according to his obituary.

He majored in plumbing while working for Powderhouse Plumbing and Heating in Stoneham, his family remembered. They said he was a caring soul who loved helping his friends, his truck, and sneaking away to grab his favorite order from McDonald's at any time of day.

“Bobby was never more in his element than when he was working on his truck and doing donuts in J Lot with his friends. Bobby was the go-to for his friends especially when it came to helping them with their trucks, since he had all Milwaukee tools. Driving around on an empty tank didn't stop him from going to McDonalds to grab a bacon cheeseburger minus the onions, which seems to have been his favorite meal since he ranked over 70k in reward points.”

He posted frequently about his adventures on TikTok.

Visiting hours for Giardino will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home at 865 Main Street in Malden on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the obituary.

A GoFundMe created by his friend has reached nearly $5,000 of its $20,000 goal.

