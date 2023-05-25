Armed, Dangerous: Lowell 19-Year-Old Wanted For Shooting, Hospitalizing Man, Police Say

Police are seeking 19-year-old Tiago Bettencourt for shooting a person in the area of Richmond Avenue in Lowell on Saturday, May 13 around 4:00 p.m., according to the Lowell Police Department.

The victim, an adult man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital before being taken to a Boston hospital via air ambulance for further treatment.

Detectives determined that the alleged shooter was Bettencourt, who they say is armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the following charges:

Armed assault to murder

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Police ask that anyone with information about Bettencourt contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

