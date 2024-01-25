Light Rain Fog/Mist 34°

’Armed And Dangerous’ Luis Morales Wanted In Lowell Shooting

Police in Lowell are searching for a man who faces several charges in connection with a shooting.

Luis Morales 23, of Lowell.

 Photo Credit: Lowell Police Department
Khier Casino
Luis Morales 23, of Lowell, is wanted for the shooting that happened on Jan. 7, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Morales is charged with firearm use in a felony and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, authorities said.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Morales also faces other charges in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about Morales’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

