Luis Morales 23, of Lowell, is wanted for the shooting that happened on Jan. 7, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Morales is charged with firearm use in a felony and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, authorities said.

He is described as standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Morales also faces other charges in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about Morales’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.