Overcast 38°

SHARE

Allison Kane ID'd As Woman Killed In Fiery Hopkinton Crash

Police have identified the 19-year-old woman killed in a fiery single-car crash on I-495 in Hopkinton. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Stephen Picilaidis on Unsplash
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Allison Kane, of Franklin, wrecked her Nissan Altima near mile marker 55.2 in Hopkinton just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Massachusetts State Police said. The car burst into flames after hitting the median in the northbound lane. 

Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

It's unclear what caused her to crash. State police are investigating the incident. 

A LinkedIn account said Kane had graduated from Franklin High School last year. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE