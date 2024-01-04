Allison Kane, of Franklin, wrecked her Nissan Altima near mile marker 55.2 in Hopkinton just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Massachusetts State Police said. The car burst into flames after hitting the median in the northbound lane.

Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

It's unclear what caused her to crash. State police are investigating the incident.

A LinkedIn account said Kane had graduated from Franklin High School last year.

