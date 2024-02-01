Alliana Greenidge, 17, Mikayla Sayasane, 16, and Jayleen Miranda, 14, were last seen on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1 Frederick Abbott Way, which is the address of the Wayside Youth & Family Support Network, according to police.

This isn’t the first time Greenidge and Sayasane have gone missing.

Waltham police were searching for Greenidge after she was reported missing on May 8, 2023, while Framingham officers were looking for Sayasane on Nov. 9, 2023, according to reports.

Framingham police advised people to be on the lookout for the missing teens.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at (508) 872-1212.

