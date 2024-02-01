Overcast 37°

SHARE

Alliana Greenidge, Mikayla Sayasane, Jayleen Miranda Missing

Three teen girls in Framingham were all reported missing for nearly one week, and police are asking the public to help find them.

Alliana Greenidge, 17 (left) and&nbsp;Jayleen Miranda, 14 (right).

Alliana Greenidge, 17 (left) and Jayleen Miranda, 14 (right).

 Photo Credit: Framingham Police Department
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

Alliana Greenidge, 17, Mikayla Sayasane, 16, and Jayleen Miranda, 14, were last seen on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1 Frederick Abbott Way, which is the address of the Wayside Youth & Family Support Network, according to police.

This isn’t the first time Greenidge and Sayasane have gone missing.

Waltham police were searching for Greenidge after she was reported missing on May 8, 2023, while Framingham officers were looking for Sayasane on Nov. 9, 2023, according to reports.

Framingham police advised people to be on the lookout for the missing teens.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at (508) 872-1212.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE